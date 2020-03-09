Msunduzi take steps to address landfill site challenges

Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality says it has improved the operations at its landfill site that has been under scrutiny following numerous incidents, including several fires. During his State of the Province Address on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said waste management continued to be a problem for the municipality. “Waste management has been a major challenge at Msunduzi but that is now changing. The city has appointed service providers to take over the operations at the landfill site and to rehabilitate the site until security has been improved to stop illegal waste dumping,” he said. The landfill has faced numerous challenges in the past few months that include illegal dumping, people living on the landfill, deaths of people inside the landfill either being killed by heavy machinery being operated there or being killed by others inside the landfill, and several fires that spewed toxic fumes over Pietermaritzburg. The incidents led to a compliance notice being issued against the municipality by the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Ngcobo said a service provider had been appointed to direct the turnaround, “the service provider is already on site”.

She said security measures had been improved, the illegally dumped waste had been cleared and the access to the landfill site was being security controlled. However, there were still challenges being reported.

In a statement, the DA said the landfill site ran out of petrol to refuel refuse trucks last week.

It said in the past few weeks, refuse trucks were turned away from the landfill site as fuel to refill the trucks had run out, forcing the trucks to refuel at the Oribi Fire Department. It was unclear as to how the landfill site had run out of fuel.

“We await the appointment of the landfill site monitoring committee as promised by the newly-appointed general manager of the Community Services Business Unit, Mbongeni Mathe, at the upcoming portfolio committee meeting,” the party statement said.

The municipality did not respond to these allegations.

