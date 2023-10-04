Msunduzi to install new water meters for top consumers

Durban - The top 200 water consumers in Msunduzi Municipality will soon have above-the-ground meters installed to enable easy meter reading by municipal staff. The municipality said these consumers, which include industries and big corporates, constituted 33% of the City’s revenue, and therefore it wanted to ensure that they were properly serviced.

The move was contained in the municipality’s five-year water masterplan. The plan is aimed at reducing water losses by dealing with leaks and illegal connections and ensuring that customers pay for the water use. “The five-year water masterplan will assist with reducing water losses while simultaneously improving the accuracy of the water sales,” read a report. The plan comes as the municipality has faced criticism over the accuracy of its bills, with some consumers insisting that the municipality simply uses estimates, as opposed to conducting visits to their properties. The installing of water meters outside properties is expected to make it easier for municipal staff to read the meters and forms part of the plan to tackle infrastructure challenges. The municipality’s water losses have been raised as a point of concern by the auditor-general in the past.

The plan also makes a number of recommendations, which include: ◆ Rezoning areas that experience frequent pipe bursts. ◆ Conducting a survey on pipelines to determine leaks.