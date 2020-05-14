Msunduzi's draft budget leaves many unhappy

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality’s draft budget for the coming financial year tabled on Wednesday, came under fire from opposition parties and ratepayers’ organisations, who described it as unrealistic and a burden on consumers. The R5.9billion budget is expected to be passed next month, and would come into effect at the start of the new 2020/21 financial year in July. Residents who wish to make written submissions before the budget is passed have until next Friday. The tariff structure shows that the proposed increases for rates, refuse and sanitation are 4.5% in the coming financial year in July, with a 5.50% increase proposed for the following year and 6% in the 2022/2023 financial year. The proposed increase for electricity is 6.9% in July, and 7.60% for 2021/2022 financial year and 7.80% for the following year. For water it is 9% from July with an increase of 10% in each of the following two years.

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla defended the budget, saying while he understood the complaints from those who felt the tariffs were high in the current economic climate, it was important to note that the council had not made any dramatic increases.

He said in the electricity and water increases, the municipality had passed on what was set by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on behalf of Eskom and the Umgeni Water Board respectively.

“In some cases we reduced our tariffs from what was planned. We did not add any mark-up on the charges, we passed them on to consumers as they are,” he said The municipality warned that its tariffs could have been high had it applied the regulations stipulated by the National Treasury; that all tariffs should be cost reflective. This means that the municipality should add a mark-up on the tariffs to cover their own expenses.

Thebolla said, however, there might come a time in the future when the municipality applies this principle.

“We understand that the nation is facing a challenge and we anticipate that this year will be very difficult in terms of (revenue) collection,” he said.

Speaking on the immediate priorities and areas of investment, Thebolla said he had directed that the municipality’s focus be on basic service delivery efforts. They include waste management, fixing of potholes and the maintenance of street lights.

The municipality would spend R30million in the next financial year to purchase yellow plant equipment. This includes refuse-removal equipment and heavy machinery to be used at the landfill site.

He said the state of cleanliness and the impact that this has had on the municipality’s ability to attract investment is a concern for residents and the business community.

“We do not have equipment for domestic refuse removal, we have about 17 trucks and you find that each week only about six are in working condition, and that impacts our ability to remove waste.

“Our landfill site, where there have been more than five fires in five months, is quickly running out of its lifespan because of how it is managed. The experts tell us that if we manage it well, it still has another 18 years,” he said.

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said the budget was unrealistic, unfair and unaffordable for many consumers.

“There are thousands of water and electricity meters that have been by-passed.

“If the municipality stopped that theft, they could generate R350million that is currently being lost. This means they could put forward a realistic budget rather than chasing an inflation-targeted budget.

“This will not be affordable to many consumers, many have lost their jobs. What this budget does is punish the people who are paying.” DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said the budget was unrealistic, as the municipality was not billing all residents equally, and had an outdated indigent list which puts pressure on the budget.

He said sorting out these issues could reduce the fiscal pressure, and the municipality could generate reserves it could use to shield its residents from steep increases. “We will not accept any tariff increase above 6%. In the case of Eskom, we know the reason that they are struggling, and we cannot punish the city’s residents for poor management at Eskom,” he said.

Peter Green from the Scottsville Ratepayers Association said the municipality was ignoring the potential that comes with Pietermaritzburg being a university town. He said he understood that the University of KwaZulu-Natal had about 13000 students, 2000 lived on campus and 10000 lived off campus. He said there was a huge potential to create safe accommodation for students.

