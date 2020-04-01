Msunduzi's proposed new tariff structure 'burdens residents'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A draft budget by the Msunduzi Municipality, which includes a proposed new tariff structure, has been criticised for placing the burden of the city’s poor financial state on residents. The proposed tariff structure approved by council last week sparked outrage among opposition parties. Public hearings are expected to be held in May and the tariffs expected to come into effect in July. Electricity could increase by 8.1%, rates by 6%, water by 9%, sanitation by 6% and refuse by 6%. DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said the increases would be a burden on ratepayers.

“The National Treasury stipulates that tariff increases should be in line with inflation, which for the year is between 3 and 6%. There is no need to increase by the maximum amount, we could have protected residents.”

Majola said the municipality could implement minor changes that could improve its revenue collection.

“We could address our indigent list - the municipality shows that we have about 4000 people who are indigent, but the Statistics SA list shows that there are about 25000 people who fall under that category, that impacts our equitable share that we get from the National Treasury,” he said.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) councillor Rienus Niemand said the proposed budget was a thumb-suck and not based on facts.

He said it did not include the potential income loss due to the theft of electricity and the more than 80000 sites supplied with water where the meters were not read or had been tampered with.

“This potential income, that would amount to over R60million a month, has not been included in the calculation of the proposed budget.

“The ACDP rejects this proposed budget with the contempt it deserves. It clearly proves that the administration, with the help of the governing party, has no intention of putting a stop to the rampant theft of water and electricity.

“It’s pure criminality to subject half the city’s residents to the credit control policy, while the other half is allowed to steal as much as they want with no consequences, purely based on political affiliation,” he said.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the municipality was aware of the pressure the proposed tariffs could put on consumers and would take action to limit that impact.

“On the issue of Eskom, that is beyond our control. They have asked the energy regulator for tariffs that are even higher than what we proposed.

“We’re also looking at legal ways to reduce the impact of the water tariffs on consumers.”

The Mercury