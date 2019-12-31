MTN named in US case for ‘paying Taliban’









The Anti-Terrorism Act complaint also names seven other multinational companies as defendants and was filed on December 27 in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. Photo: Reuters Durban - South African multinational mobile operator MTN has been named as one of the defendants in a US lawsuit that alleges that the company made protection payments that funded Taliban-led terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. It has also been alleged in court papers that MTN deactivated its cellular network at night because the Taliban told it to. The Anti-Terrorism Act complaint also names seven other multinational companies as defendants and was filed on December 27 in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. Yesterday, the MTN Group said the complaint alleged that several Western businesses supported the Taliban by making payments to ensure the protection of their infrastructure. According to MTN, among the defendants named in the complaint were MTN and certain of its subsidiary companies, including MTN Afghanistan.

“MTN is reviewing the details of the report and is consulting its advisers but remains of the view that it conducts its business in a responsible and compliant manner in all its territories and so intends to defend its position where necessary,” said MTN.

Sparacino PLLC, one of the law firms acting in the matter, said in a media statement that the lawsuit had been filed by 385 Americans, including dozens of veterans and members of 127 Gold Star families.

It was alleged in the court papers, shared online by the firm, that the protection money from these companies, financed the Taliban from at least 2006 until 2014.

“It translated directly into substantial numbers of fighters, weapons, and bombs that the Taliban used to kill and injure US troops,” alleged the complaint.

The complaint stated that the lawsuit sought damages under the federal Anti-Terrorism Act on behalf of American service members, civilians and their families who were killed or wounded while serving their country in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2017.

“While these men and women worked to rebuild post-invasion Afghanistan, they were attacked by a Taliban-led terrorist insurgency that defendants helped finance,” said the complaint.

The court papers alleged the terrorist group was paid by the companies to refrain from attacking their business interests.

It alleged that MTN’s “overall payments to the Taliban reached tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars”.

MTN was also accused of deactivating its cellular network at night “because the Taliban told it to”.

The court papers said that night cellular service was important as it allowed human sources to call coalition tip lines inconspicuously and active phone signals allowed US special operators to track high-value terrorists for night-time capture-or-kill raids.

“In or about 2008, the Taliban began demanding that Afghanistan’s major cellular-phone providers switch off their towers at night. The Taliban justified that demand by arguing that Coalition forces were using the cellular networks to track its insurgents throughout the war-torn country,” the papers alleged.

The law firm, in its statement, said some of the corporate defendants were hired by the US government to provide security, while others were in Afghanistan to provide telecommunications, logistics, or other support services.

“The complaint alleges that what all the defendants had in common was the decision to pay off known terrorists so that their business interests would be left alone,” said the firm.

The firm added that the allegations in the complaint were that the payments violated US law and policy and they fuelled violence and corruption.

In the media statement issued by Sparacino PLLC, August Cabrera, the widow of US Army Lieutenant-Colonel David E Cabrera, who was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul in 2011, said: “This case is about obtaining justice for my husband’s death and the lives of so many others who were killed and injured by the terrorists in Afghanistan.”

The Mercury