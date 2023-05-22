Multi-disciplinary operation tracks, arrests five suspects in KZN for allegedly robbing a Polokwane jewellery store

Durban– A multi-disciplinary operation led to the successful arrest of five suspects in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday following the alleged robbery of a jewellery store over a week ago at a mall in Polokwane, Limpopo. Polokwane police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said members of the SAPS Limpopo Tracking Team, Limpopo Murder and Robbery, Pietermaritzburg Highway Patrol, Magma Security and Investigations, and Willie K9 Security, among other security companies, were involved in the arrest.

Ledwaba said five suspects, aged between 25 and 35, were arrested for a business robbery incident that occurred in a jewellery store in a mall in Polokwane at about 9am on May 12, 2023. “The suspects held employees at gunpoint and robbed them of expensive jewellery,” he said. According to Ledwaba, following the robbery, Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe activated a team of investigators to trace and arrest the suspects.

He said members from Crime Intelligence provided information, which was accurately followed up to the Hilton/Pietermaritzburg policing area in KZN. “(The) suspects were located and arrested by the operationalised team on the evening of Friday, May 19, 2023. During the arrest, police recovered some of the stolen items and a getaway vehicle, a grey Toyota Corolla sedan,” said Ledwaba. Magma Security and Investigations owner Shaheen Suleiman said jewellery to the value of R5 million was stolen from the store.

Suleiman said that soon after the robbery provincial units were activated to track and arrest the suspects. “On Friday, May 19, at approximately 1.30pm information was received from Polokwane cluster members that a white VW Polo, was heading on the N3 south bound towards Hilton off-ramp and the occupants were wanted,” he said. The vehicle was intercepted by members of Magma Security, the Hilton Flying Squad and the PMB Dog Unit and the suspects were arrested, he said.