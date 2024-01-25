The Multi-Party Charter (MPC) made up of 11 political parties has outlined its plans for the economic turnaround of South Africa if it succeeds in unseating the ANC in this year’s elections. The MPC was formed in July 2023 and is made up of the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), the Independent South African National Civic Organisation (Isanco), the United Independent Movement (UIM), the Spectrum National Party, United Christian Democratic Party (UCDP), Ekhethu People’s Party and the UNP.

The MPC said the ANC’s mismanagement of the economy had created an unproductive and uncompetitive economic environment. The parties held a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday. DA leader John Steenhuisen said that the MPC was in full agreement on the necessity to attract more foreign and domestic investment.

“Investment in productive enterprises is the only way to create sustainable jobs. We as the MPC agree that the way to attract investment is to remove the current barriers to investment. “We as the MPC would do this by eliminating overly prohibitive limitations. We will also defend property rights and introduce additional legislative measures to protect land, capital and intellectual property.” IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said South Africa, under its current leadership was committing economic suicide.

“One of the killers of our economy is the rising fuel prices. We are in full agreement about the need to reduce the fuel price as, apart from helping households, it will boost our manufacturing sector. We would do that by targeting the general fuel levy, reforming fuel taxes and deregulating the sector. Our fuel taxes are higher than those of our neighbouring countries.” FF Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald said the MPC was also in agreement to increase the efficiency and transparency of government fiscal management.

“This will ensure that government spending on economic infrastructure returns value for money. We believe that South Africans have the right to know how their tax money is spent. We will put forward measures to ensure maximum transparency.” Wayne Thring, deputy president of ACDP, said the MPC was calling for the full independence of the South African Reserve Bank.

“This will enable a stable macro-economic environment and attract investment. People will only invest in a country when they have confidence in the economy of the country and believe their investment will bring a return.” United Independent Movement president Neil de Beer said the MPC was in agreement on the need to grow small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs). “The SMME sector has enormous potential to create jobs. The SMMEs can also play a vital role in growing the skills base of our workforce and impart job skills to new entrants of our market. We also look at unlocking the potential of the informal sector.”

Speaking about the formation of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Steenhuisen said it was welcomed as it would take more votes from the ANC. “They have not applied to join the MPC. However, in provinces like Gauteng and KZN it helps us as it will take votes from the ANC and help us as the MPC to form governments in those places.” Hlabisa said that IFP also welcomed the emergence of the MK Party.