Multi-vehicle collision, including a truck, on the M7 eastbound in Durban results in oil spillage

Durban - Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the M7 eastbound under the N2 bridge on Wednesday. According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, at about 9.20am paramedics received several calls of a multiple vehicle pile-up on the M7 under the N2 bridge in the Bellair area.

He said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they were met with chaos. Jamieson said there had been a collision involving a truck and four vehicles, with one vehicle having overturned. “A quick triage was set up and a total of six patients were seen to be needing medical assistance,” he said.

He said more ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist. “A total of four of the occupants were treated on scene before they were transported through to various hospitals for the further care that they required,” said Jamieson. Jamison said traffic had been severely affected as the entire Durban-bound carriageway was blocked and there was a large spillage.

He said the SAPS was in attendance and would be investigating further. Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Boysie Zungu said the oil had been cleared and the road had been opened.

Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the M7 eastbound in Durban. Picture: ALS Paramedics