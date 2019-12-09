Municipal acting CFO placed on special leave after bribery allegations surface









Municipal acting CFO placed on special leave after bribery allegations surface Picture: Pixabay Durban - The acting chief financial officer (CFO) of the Mooi Mpofana Municipality in Mooi River has been placed on special leave following an allegation that she had tried to bribe a staff member from the Office of the Auditor-General. The woman was placed on special leave about a month ago by Co- operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka after Auditor-General (A-G) Kimi Makwetu raised the matter with him. Last week Makwetu briefed Members of Parliament on incidents of intimidation and inappropriate behaviour directed at his staff in the course of doing their work of auditing municipalities and government entities. KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga have emerged as hot spots for threats, intimidation and bribery directed at his staff and office. He called for people identified as being behind the threats and intimidation of auditors to be brought before the national legislature to account for their actions.

He cited Mpofana Municipality and the uMfolozi Municipality on the North Coast as being the two municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal where there had been incidents.

In the uMfolozi Municipality incident, it was alleged that one of the municipal officials had made xenophobic remarks towards an A-G staff member.

In Mooi River, the Mpofana Municipality has not had a full-time chief financial officer for the past few years.

The council also has vacancies in key positions, including the position of municipal manager and technical director.

The Mercury reported recently that the person earmarked for the position of municipal manager, after a successful interview process, turned down the job after he received death threats.

“We held a meeting with the MEC for Cogta about two weeks ago where he informed us that Cogta had placed the CFO on special leave following the allegation made by the A-G.

“At the moment, we don’t have the details of the incident as we’re still waiting for the matter to be brought before the full council. But we know that the CFO has not been at work for the past month and we understand that the matter has also been referred for investigation to the SAPS,” said DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.

He said councillors were also told that they could not appoint a director of technical services because the individual brought in for the role was not qualified for the position.

“We’re against the appointment of unqualified individuals to the council, but we questioned why the individual, who came in with the first administrator, was brought in in the first place if they didn’t qualify for the position,” said Ndlovu.

Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila confirmed that action had been taken against the individuals implicated.

“We can confirm that after the A-G reported the matter to the MEC, the MEC has acted against the CFO of Mooi Mpofana.”

He said the A-G’s office had also opened a criminal case with the police.

He said in the uMfolozi Municipality, the official who made xenophobic remarks towards the A-G staff member was facing a disciplinary hearing.

