eThekwini Municipality workers brought the traffic to a standstill in Durban's CBD as the protest in front of the City Hall demanding a salary increase. Picture: Siboniso Mngadi

DURBAN - The ongoing labour dispute between the city and aggrieved officials is set to head to the central bargaining council. This is according to city manager, Sipho Nzuza. He said following a series of talks that dragged daily until the early hours of the morning, they have decided to take the grievances of workers who want to be elevated to grade 10 to the central bargaining council to deliberate on the matter and make a ruling.

Nzuza said legally, eThekwini does not have a jurisdiction on the matter because the bargaining council is a legitimate forum to handle this matter.

“After lengthy consultations between us and the union representatives we have decided to refer the matter to the central bargaining council for further negotiations and determination. Discussions at bargaining council will commenced on Monday and are expected to be concluded in 30 days. We urge our employees to desist from violent strikes that cripples the operations of the city. Recently we had to spend a lot resources and money to clean up the mess that was left behind by our workers in the central business district,” said Nzuza.

The city would like to apologise again to all residents whose access to our basic services was disrupted. A principle of a work no pay will apply and workers could face disciplinary action as the city obtained an interdict making it unlawful to participate in this strike.

Nzuza appealed to workers to resume their duties with immediate effect and refrain from resorting to violent means in the event of a dispute with the employer.

THE MERCURY