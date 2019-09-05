Picture: African News Agency(ANA) Archives

Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality has resolved to part ways with its controversial municipal manager, Sizwe Hadebe. Councillors across party lines agreed during a council meeting yesterday to terminate Hadebe’s five-year contract, after just two years.

The matter was addressed during a discussion on confidential items.

Insiders, who spoke to The Mercury on condition of anonymity, said the council had resolved to pay Hadebe three months salary as part of the separation agreement.

Hadebe declined to speak in detail on the matter, saying it was confidential.

“There are discussions with the municipality, but unfortunately at the moment I cannot comment on them.”

Hadebe, who earns an estimated R200000 a month, has been on suspension for more than a year.

He has been largely blamed by council officials and councillors alike for the decay of the municipality under his leadership. During his tenure, senior managers in the council wrote to the then Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Zweli Mkhize calling for an intervention.

He was also embroiled in an alleged “jobs for pals” scandal when an audio recording emerged that purported to be a conversation between him and another official discussing fixing a job for someone at the behest of a senior politician.

“This is likely to be a messy separation,” said the source. “While the council is willing to pay to part with him, it will still be pursuing criminal charges against him.

“There are criminal charges that we were aware of, but administrator Sbu Sithole revealed more that had not even been brought before council.

“One of the issues that we want him charged for is the appointment of a DA councillor as a municipal employee. Hadebe was responsible for that, and that person was drawing a salary but never arrived for work,” said the source.

He said the council had also resolved to get rid of that person.

Another source said the council felt it was important to part ways with Hadebe.

“We have this person sitting at home but drawing a salary, and on the other hand we have to pay someone else who is acting an allowance that is something that we felt had to end.”

Another insider said: “Removing Hadebe is the best thing for the council. He will get a salary for the next three months and he will be out of the council, but we want the criminal charges against him pursued. He cannot leave Msunduzi like a normal employee who resigned.”

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela declined to comment on the matter as it was confidential. When pressed for comment, he would only say the party supported the recommendations.

DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola was also reluctant to speak on the issue.

“Now that I am being asked about the matter, I can only say the council did take such resolutions.”

Administrator Sbu Sithole declined to comment.

