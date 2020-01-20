Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said yesterday that there were no acts of sabotage under investigation, after a social-media post went viral at the weekend, claiming several sub-stations had been blown up around Durban.
A Musgrave woman said she would need to admit her elderly father to hospital because he depended on his nebuliser which could not function without electricity. She said both her parents were chronic asthma patients.
“I’m worried about them. We are ratepayers, yet we must put up with not having electricity for up to five hours a day,” she said.
Mayisela said last week’s heat and humidity had played a major role in the outages that hit parts of the city.