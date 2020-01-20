Municipality denies power outages are acts of sabotage









eThekwini Municipality has denied rumours that syndicates are sabotaging its electrical sub-stations. Photo: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - eThekwini Municipality has denied rumours that syndicates are sabotaging its electrical sub-stations. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said yesterday that there were no acts of sabotage under investigation, after a social-media post went viral at the weekend, claiming several sub-stations had been blown up around Durban. A Musgrave woman said she would need to admit her elderly father to hospital because he depended on his nebuliser which could not function without electricity. She said both her parents were chronic asthma patients. “I’m worried about them. We are ratepayers, yet we must put up with not having electricity for up to five hours a day,” she said. Mayisela said last week’s heat and humidity had played a major role in the outages that hit parts of the city.

“In some instances, there are repeated faults on the same network,” Mayisela said.

“Currently we have 20 mini-substations in Musgrave covering Botanic, Ritson, Mansfield and Currie roads. We have an additional 23 mini-substations in Glenwood extending from Bulwer towards Lancers Road.”

Mayisela said power had been restored to most areas. He asked residents to be patient while units responded to call-outs.

Over the past few weeks, eThekwini Electricity has been inundated with network faults due to extremely hot & humid weather.



In some instances, there are repeated faults on the same network, e.g cable fault between Glenwood Major & Hunt Road that failed again even after repairs pic.twitter.com/lq83S5UHPj — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) January 16, 2020

We ask that you bear with us during this difficult time as our technicians are currently on-site working to restore supply as soon as possible.



Log all faults to: 080 131 3111 — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) January 16, 2020

The Mercury