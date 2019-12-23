Municipality grapples with high rate of unfilled critical posts









A document sent to The Mercury by city manager Sipho Nzuza showed that the situation had worsened, with the scarce skills vacancy rate now standing at 3853 as of November 28. Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has a high rate of vacant critical posts, with the city’s various units battling to employ 3853 highly skilled professionals to get service delivery back on track. Details of the high vacancy rate in critical posts within the municipality were laid bare at a recent meeting of the city’s executive committee. In a report tabled earlier this month, it was revealed that as of June last year, 3737 funded posts were not filled. However, a document sent to The Mercury by city manager Sipho Nzuza showed that the situation had worsened, with the scarce skills vacancy rate now standing at 3853 as of November 28. This situation has left key service delivery units in the municipality vulnerable, such as electricity, water and sanitation, and safety and security.

The exco report revealed that the security and safety unit recorded the highest number of vacant posts at 896, while the electricity unit was second with 685 vacancies and waste water (stormwater drainage) recorded 685 vacant posts, as of June last year.

The report also revealed that critical skilled posts, such as mechanical engineers, civil engineers, professional technologists, architects, electricians and medical officers, were not filled.

Some of the key issues, flagged in the report, included skilled individuals leaving the municipality in droves, in search of jobs in the private sector.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham attributed the critical skills shortage to the municipality not being a pleasant working environment.

“The municipality is not a very pleasant working environment for people who are competent and hard-working. Many leave the municipality, which makes the skills shortage worse,” she said.

Graham said there was a correlation between the high vacancy rate and lack of service delivery.

“Departments with a high level of vacancies are the same departments where service delivery issues are always arising.

“City units such as electricity, water and sanitation, and safety and security, are key and those are the units with many vacancies,” she said.

She said the other aspect to the skills shortage was that the municipality “chased away” people with the skills and experience “through problematic affirmative action policies that don’t actually seek to promote diversity but rather to achieve narrow political outcomes”.

IFP exco member Mdu Nkosi concurred with Graham, saying that the municipality was “clouded” with political interference in service delivery issues.

“This has nothing to do with money and not being able to keep skilled workers. You would be surprised to know that even heads of departments don’t have much of a say on who to hire, but people under them control the hiring and firing,” he said.

Nkosi said equal opportunities needed to be given to ordinary citizens to apply for jobs at the municipality.

“It’s not that we have a skills shortage in the city or that competent candidates are not willing to come on board. The problem is that it is all about the comrades.

“The city pushes certain comrades through for these jobs,” Nkosi said.

In the report, the municipality said it was embarking on an extensive campaign to attract and retain scarce skilled professionals.

The report also stated that while all efforts had been made to fill these posts, “one has to take into consideration that with the natural attrition, there will always be a certain level of vacancies in any organisation”.

Looking into each department, it was found that only three out of 22 electrician posts were filled in the disaster management unit, while no professional technologist was available for the unit.

In the electricity unit there were 152 vacancies, 116 civil engineers were still needed for the engineering unit, human settlements only had one professional technologist but had 15 posts available, while only one occupational health officer was employed when 10 were needed for the health and safety unit.

Twenty-one professional valuers were doing the job of 32 valuers in the real estate unit, and 12 professional technologist posts remained vacant in the water and sanitation unit.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela assured residents that there was no need to be alarmed about the vacancy rate, saying it was not a crisis and “it happens to all organisations that are colossal like ours”.

“In any organisation people leave for greener pastures, while others retire or resign for a variety of reasons. The vacancies that have not yet been filled have no negative impact at all on service delivery because its few vacancies per unit. All units are fully functional,” he said.

Mayisela added that the city was in the process of filling the vacancies.

