DURBAN - Workers at the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal are in limbo as meetings to discuss their future in the council have been unable to sit. Another meeting has been scheduled for April 29. Three other meetings were postponed earlier this month.

The municipality, which is under administration, is facing financial strain and the meetings were called to find ways of saving money without having to retrench workers.

“We are coping. We try to forget about what is happening and focus on work, but something will happen and remind us about this. It is tough for us to live with not knowing what could happen,” said one of the workers, who declined to be named.

“We are now just waiting for a meeting to sit and see what the unions will come back with,” said the source.

“We have said that the issue of retrenchments should be taken off the table and we are only looking at where we can make the necessary savings.”

He said there had already been several cost-cutting measures implemented to reduce spending.

“There have been cuts to our telecommunications bill, the use of the phone is being restricted, the cellphone allowance has already been cut and the bill for security has been reduced from the current R4 million.

“All these cuts have not been enough and the discussions now are around the salary cuts across the board.

“They are looking at cutting 10% across the board, but those earning less than R8000 a month and the councillors are exempt from this cut,” said the source.

Cathi Botes, of the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union, said the meetings were postponed because there was information and documents still outstanding from the employer.

“Our position also is that we are opposed to retrenchments as far as possible and we seek alternative arrangements,” she said.

Attempts to speak to the council were unsuccessful.