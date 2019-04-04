DURBAN - Msunduzi Municipality, embroiled in a court battle over payments to the city’s firefighters, has applied for a notice to appeal against a recent judgment that found it liable to pay emergency workers double on Sundays and public holidays. The municipality filed its notice with the Durban Labour Court this week. The city believes it has reasonable prospects in succeeding with the appeal on the grounds that a collective agreement and the firefighters’ argument were flawed.

Representing the firefighters, attorney Brett Purdon said they intended to oppose the application “vigorously”.

“We do not believe there is any merit to the appeal and we will be filing opposing papers soon,” Purdon said.

Last month, the Durban Labour Court granted the firefighters a victory after eight years of being underpaid for Sunday and public holiday shift work.

The court ruled that the municipality was, since March 2011, obliged to pay the fire department employees for ordinary hours worked on a Sunday at twice their normal hourly rate.

The court also ordered that the firefighters be given backpay for Sunday shifts since March 2011.

In the court papers, the firefighters contended that the Sunday pay provision was first announced through the collective agreement that was concluded in 2000. That agreement was first renewed in 2006 and then again in 2010.

The judgment said that from about June 2010, the city started to renege on its obligations due to the municipality being placed under administration.

In its notice to appeal, the municipality said it believed that certain evidence given by chief fire officer Billy Paton was concocted to “fit the facts”.

“Memories fade over such a long period, especially when the documents that are prepared for a meeting have no special significance and Mr Paton was a little vague about the detail of the signing of the collective agreement,” the notice read.

The city believes that there “is a reasonable prospect” that another court would find the evidence of the witnesses and the documents submitted, together with the collective agreement, “unreliable”.

The city also argued the clause the firefighters relied on in their arguments was not included in their submitted documents and the annexure they referred to was “no more than a schedule of shifts”.

“The evidence given by the witnesses was contradictory and unsatisfactory with regard to the signing of the collective agreement It is common cause that the document put up as the attachment was not signed in 2006,” the papers read.

The municipality said the annexure was not initialled as were the other pages and Paton had no recollection of how the document was signed.

It said it found it “implausible” for the parties to have dealt with an important item of the agreement by omitting to include it in the main body of the collective agreement, “and simply inserting it in passing as a note to the shift schedule”.

