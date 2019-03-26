DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality has promised that water supply will be restored to most North Coast residents by the end of the week, and that tankers will be sent out to those areas still waiting. The Mercury reported yesterday how oThongathi (Tongaat) residents were left angry and frustrated when the taps ran dry for more than two days, leaving some residents desperately seeking water from showers and taps at a nearby beach.

EThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela yesterday said that oThongathi Water Works were now functional and that many areas had received water.

“We will ensure that those areas not receiving water as yet are also supplied by our water tankers until their water is restored,” he said.

Municipal officials attended a community meeting yesterday where residents were advised that they would be informed of the latest developments as they occurred.

“We are hoping that in three to five days from today, all areas in Tongaat will be getting water. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank residents for their patience,” he said yesterday.

Tensions mounted on Sunday night when some residents blocked the main road, Gopalall Hurbans Road, desperate to get the attention of the municipality.

A water tanker that was driving on the road tried to avoid the burning debris and crashed into a nearby temple.

Residents living in Gandhi’s Hill in oThongathi said that while they saw water tankers in the area, they drove past many residents and entered other areas to deliver water.

One resident, Lorna Ndoda, said they were frustrated that only seven water tankers were sent to service all the residents in oThongathi.

“It is such a big area and this is what we get? Furthermore, we get the opportunistic councillors who want to send the water trucks to their voting areas,” she said.

Kumarie Naicker said the water crisis had been affecting their quality of life for the past few months.

She said that older residents found it extremely difficult to carry water in buckets from the roadside to their homes.

Naicker added that despite the water cuts, their municipal accounts were extremely high.

THE MERCURY