South Africa - Durban - 08- APRIL- 2019 - The community of Durban North are battling to breath due to the burst pipe since last week Friday Picture Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Ethekwini Municipality is pleading with residents to be patient as they attend to a number of burst pipes throughout the city. Spokesperson for the municipality Msawakhe Mayisela said a number of the burst pipes were a result of ageing infrastructure.

“We are working to upgrade the infrastructure and we appeal to residents to bear with us,” he said.

In recent weeks, a number of residents have reported having problems with water supply, with some without water for up to seven days at a time.

Chatsworth resident Jane Naidoo said her husband had to pay a private plumber R2000, after the municipality failed to attend to a water meter that had sprung a leak a week ago.

Naidoo said despite several messages between herself and employees from the city’s WhatsApp service, the meter had not been attended to.

“We pay up to R7000 a month for our water bill. I am frustrated as I could not have a shower or use my own toilet. When I sent messages to the WhatsApp line, I was told that the matter had been referred to another department for urgent attention but I never heard back from anyone. I just kept getting reference numbers,” Naidoo said.

She said every time she called the city’s call centre she was given a reference number and told that the matter would be escalated.

“My kids had to stay at a hotel. It was inconvenient for work,” she said.

Mayisela said the city would dispatch a team to meet with Naidoo to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

“Our residents are valuable clients. Under no circumstances shall we compromise their welfare. At all times, in the event that a burst pipe is reported, we try our level best to ensure that we respond with speed,” he said.

THE MERCURY