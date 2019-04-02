DURBAN - A Durban pensioner who owed eThekwini Municipality thousands of rand for water and rates has received a welcomed reprieve after the municipality reduced her bill. Florence Nxamashe from Kwa-Mashu owed the municipality in excess of R61800. The bill is mainly for water and rates, accumulated from 2005.

Nxamashe, a pensioner who survives on a meagre state grant, was elated when told of the reduction of her debt.

“I have received the news of the reduction and I am very happy about it. I needed it as a pensioner.”

Her plight was brought to the attention of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize by EFF MP Sibongile Khawula, who sent parliamentary questions to Mkhize asking for the cancellation of Nxamashe’s bill.

In his written response, Mkhize said he had engaged with the municipality on the matter and had resolved to help Nxamashe.

“On the basis of the engagements, the eThekwini Metro committed to the following: that the amount of R39762.27 for water will be reversed out of her account and the balance of R22038.72 will remain, which is a portion of the rates she is liable for.

“This transaction will be done by the end of March. She gets a pensioner’s rebate for future rates charges,” he said.

He added that Nxamashe would be advised to apply for a prepaid meter on a 50/50 basis at the electricity customer services nearest to her property, where 50% would go towards the debt of R22038.72.

“A flow limiter will be installed to limit her water consumption to six kilolitres per month,” he said.

Mkhize said although Nxamashe was a grant recipient, she was not on the indigent list because her house was valued at more than the threshold of R230000.

“The Free Basic Services Programme is the government’s commitment to address the needs of the masses of impoverished citizens and to provide basic services to them to ensure that they can live a dignified life,” he said.

Khawula said that while she appreciated what had been deducted, it was not sufficient.

“The EFF is very clear in its position that grant recipients must receive utilities and services free of charge.”

She said she would be writing a letter to Mkhize to ensure that the entire amount was deducted.

THE MERCURY