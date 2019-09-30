Municipality reviews its ‘draining’ units









File image: AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY(ANA), KAREN SANDISON Durban - The Msunduzi municipality has been urged to review its continued investments in some of its entities because it does not have the capacity to run them, and others are a financial drain. The municipality’s forestry unit, in particular, has been raised as a concern by councillors and the municipality’s administrator, Sbu Sithole. The units, which include a municipal market, tourism unit and an airport, were established in 2015 after authority was granted for the entities to be registered. Former municipal manager Mxolisi Nkosi later commissioned a review to evaluate the business cases and establish if they posed sound value judgement to justify the establishment of the entities. A final report on the review was completed by the municipal internal audit department in July 2019.

It found that the financial strain on the municipality would continue, despite the establishment of the municipal entities, as the business model of each unit needed to be seriously considered.

The report further stated that financial evaluations of the various mechanisms were found “extremely wanting”.

Regarding the forestry unit, DA councillor Glen McArthur said most of the timber was being stolen and the city was struggling to curb the theft.

He said he had received numerous complaints, especially along the old Howick Road, where people were allegedly invading the plantation and cutting down timber.

“There have been numerous reports of the felling of trees and the council needs to investigate and find out which council employees could be behind this,” he said.

McArthur said the council should look to take legal steps against those implicated.

The head of Msunduzi’s Internal Audit Department, Petrus Mahlaba, said the theft, that sometimes occurred in broad daylight, was concerning.

Sithole said the bigger issue was the value that the entities were bringing to the municipality.

“The issue of forestry - we should look at whether we even have the capacity to manage the entity, I believe that we do not,” he said.

He said some of the entities were a financial drain.

“We are putting money into these entities and we are getting no financial benefit in return,” he said.

The report, tabled before the executive committee (exco), recommended that the council consider the municipality’s decision to establish municipal entities and any future decisions on the establishment of municipal entities were taken after proper consultation with the unions. It also recommended that future decisions on the establishment of municipal entities be taken after a thorough review of business cases and future financial implications.

The recommendations were approved by the exco and will now go before the full council.

