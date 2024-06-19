Municipality sounds alarm on rabies in Pietermaritzburg

The Msunduzi Municipality has called on residents to be careful when interacting with animals in the city following a confirmation of a rabies case. The Msunduzi Municipality animal pound unit, in conjunction with the Pietermaritzburg SPCA, is calling on the public to exercise caution following the confirmation of a rabies case in Pietermaritzburg.

The details of this case were not immediately clear. Rabies is a serious viral disease that affects mammals, including humans, and can be transmitted through bites or scratches from an infected animal. Ensuring your pets are vaccinated against rabies is crucial, and immediate medical attention should be sought if bitten by an animal.

“We encourage residents to participate in the rabies vaccination and sterilisation programme available in their local areas to combat the spread of the disease. The municipality said it had held several outreach efforts in certain municipality wards that yielded positive results It said in Sweetwaters, 178 dogs and 2 cats were vaccinated, with an additional three dogs undergoing sterilisation procedures.