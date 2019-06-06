Durban - Labour unions and the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality (Estcourt) have struck a deal that aims to stave off retrenchments of municipal workers. Part of the deal is that there will be no salary increase across the board for all municipal workers for 12 months. A salary increase of 6.5% for most government workers was expected to come into effect on July 1.

The unions and the municipality, which had been negotiating through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, are expected to sign the formal deal next week but agreement was reached in principle at a meeting on Monday.

The municipality is under financial strain and is looking to save close to R4 million a month. Several weeks ago, it emerged that the council could be forced to retrench close to 40% of its staff to make the savings.

“We reached an agreement in principle that is still to be signed,” said Cathi Botes, regional manager for the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu). She said retrenchments had been avoided.

“We’ve agreed that the unions will support an application by the employer to the bargaining council to exempt the employer on the salary increases.”

The agreement would affect workers employed by the municipality and would be reviewed in 12 months.

She said the municipality would also be looking at other areas to make savings, including cutting costs, reducing creditors and improving revenue collection. On its Facebook page, the council posted that it had reached agreement “to avoid retrenchments due to the dire financial situation of the municipality”.





THE MERCURY