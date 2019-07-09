Picture eThekwini Municipality.

Durban - THE eThekwini municipality says there have been attempts to destabilise the insourcing of refuse collection in Umlazi following damage to council property and attacks on workers. The municipality, which has called for the arrest of the culprits, announced last month that it would be taking over refuse collection from private contractors.

The decision has left more than 100 contractors without work.

The city said that on Friday five of its Durban Solid Waste workers were attacked by a group of men in Umlazi C section.

Municipal vehicles were not spared either as windows were smashed.

Acting Mayor Fawzia Peer called on the Umlazi community to isolate elements that were hellbent on derailing the city’s insourcing plans .

“I am astounded by this barbaric act. Umlazi residents deserve much better and there is nothing that is going to stand in our way to carry out this plan of insourcing,” said Peer.

She said the attack was an act of treason because the municipality was being stopped from discharging its constitutional responsibility.

Peer said the community must report the hooligans responsible for the attack.

“Our residents in Umlazi must partner with us in resisting this illicit behaviour. If this continues, it could result in a situation where our employees would be reluctant to work in the area for safety reasons.

“That would then drag us back to where residents have to contend with heaps of uncollected rubbish.

“This is a country governed by the rule of law and anyone who undermines it must be dealt with,” said Peer.

Ward councillor Nomusa Mthembu said she had been on sick leave and had not been updated on the incident.

Other councillors declined to speak on the issue and directed questions to ANC chief whip Nelly Nyanisa, who was not available for comment.

The Mercury