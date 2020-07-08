Municipality's performance bonuses put on hold as pandemic stretches finances

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality is backtracking on its decision to pay performance bonuses to staff, as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the city coffers hard. Revenue losses projected for the 2019/2020 financial year are estimated at R3.8billion. This week, the city made a proposition to the Bargaining Council that no performance bonuses be paid to staff, for now. Staff were informed in a circular from the city manager’s office that all expenditure had to be critically reviewed in a bid to significantly reduce costs. Acting city manager Sipho Cele confirmed staff had been informed about the revenue challenges. He said they were awaiting a response from the Bargaining Council. “We have requested that the performance rewards and bonuses be deferred until it is financially viable,” he said.

The city said the loss of income coupled with an increase in pandemic-related expenditure and reduced demand for water and electricity, made the payment of performance bonuses a challenge.

Staffing related costs set the municipality back about R800million a month.

The National Salary Wage Collective Agreement for 2018-2021 provided for municipalities to apply for full or partial exemption from the collective agreement, based on cash flow problems, inability to afford the costs and economic hardships.

The city said it had considered applying for the exemption on an affordability basis from the 6.25% increases effective at the beginning of this month, “but decided not to proceed with the application out of respect for the collective bargaining process and the negative impact it would have on the current earnings, future earnings and future pension payments of employees”.

The circular notified staff that the 13th cheque payment, that usually takes place in November each year, may go ahead subject to a review of the city’s finances at that time.

The city has tabled a proposal at the Bargaining Council that essential and critical services staff be granted five days special leave on a one-off basis.

“Essential services employees and other employees identified as being critical have worked through the entire lockdown period and their ongoing commitment has enabled the municipality to continue to function in difficult and unprecedented times,” the circular read.

The performance assessments would still take place at the end of this financial year, however no bonus payments would be made until it was financially feasible.

DA caucus leader in eThekwini, Nicole Graham, welcomed the city’s decision, saying they had called for action sooner.

She said the municipality was never going to be in a position to continue with staff costs “in a business as usual fashion” when facing a global pandemic.

“It’s not a fight with staff on whether they deserve things. We have good and bad municipal staff, but that’s frankly besides the point. This is about ensuring the municipality has enough money to continue to do its core job, which is to deliver services to people and ensure communities are taken care of,” Graham said.

IFP exco member Mdu Nkosi said he was not surprised by the city’s about-turn on the matter.

He said the city had initially insisted the bonuses be paid due to its contractual obligations.

“We said it was a stupid decision back then, as the agreement was made prior to the world being hit by this pandemic. We said negotiations had to take place again as the city would not be able to afford it. We welcome the city’s decision now,” Nkosi said.

The Mercury