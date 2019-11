Municipality’s plan to ensure safety on KZN beaches









The eThekwini Municipality has announced its festive season management plan (Fesmac). The plan will be in place from December 1 until January 14.Picture Supplied. Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has announced its festive season management plan (Fesmac). The plan will be in place from December 1 until January 14. The municipality said that to ensure safety at beaches and pools, guides and buddies would be deployed. “Fifty pool guides and 50 beach buddies will be recruited to ensure that our beach and pool patrons are kept safe,” said the city. In addition, childminders will be deployed from 6am to 6pm. “Every child entering the beach will be tagged with the particulars of their parent or guardian, in the event of separation, to facilitate (that) parent and child are reunited efficiently,” said the city.

With the expectation of high tourist traffic during this time, the area will be kept clean, with the assistance of 75 permanent cleaning staff and 60 additional staff to be sourced.

All ablution facilities will close at 10pm.

“The beach cleaning services will be increased, with 56 seasonal staff, together with 48 permanent staff, on a 24-hour roster.

“In addition, 200 litter pickers will be appointed for the festive season, to augment the staffing provided by Parks and Durban Solid Waste,” said the city.

The city said there would also be park and ride facilities, which would be based mainly at the old drive-in, to ensure ease of traffic congestion in and around the beachfront.

The city also warned that swimming was only permitted within designated bathing areas, marked with red and yellow flagged beacons, and swimming hours were from 6am to 6.30pm.

“Night swimming and the consumption of alcohol are strictly prohibited. Lifeguards are on duty to monitor beaches to ensure that no swimming occurs after hours,” said the municipality.

The city’s Metro Police would enforce traffic management plans during this period and additional security resources will be procured through the Security Management Unit.

The Mercury