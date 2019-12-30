The ammunition recovered by SAPS Picture: SAPS

Durban - A groom was arrested and charged for murder, just minutes before taking his wedding vows in Mandeni, north of Durban at the weekend. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the 37-year-old was wanted for a murder on June 14 in which a taxi owner was killed. Naicker said earlier in the day, police conducted an operation in Sundumbili where they searched for a group of men involved in mulitple taxi-related murders.

"The team proceeded to a house at Gcotsheni in Sundumbili where they spotted a group of people chanting and singing inside the rondavel. When they approached the rondavel they were met by a hail of bullets. Following a shootout, police entered the house and two suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of two revolvers with 16 rounds of ammunition. They were detained for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition," he said.

Naicker said a further search was conducted at the premises and an additional six firearms were seized by police.

"The main suspect fled the scene during the shootout with his accomplices. The two suspects aged 24 and 29 are expected to appear at the Nyoni Magistrates Court soon. The team returned to the same homestead in the evening and found the suspect who fled the scene in the morning, busy at his wedding ceremony about to take his wedding vows. The 37-year-old suspect was then placed under arrest. He is linked to a murder committed in June 2019 at Mandeni," Naicker said.