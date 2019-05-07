DURBAN - Police are investigating a case of murder and arson after the charred remains of a 40-year-old woman were found in a home in Phoenix. The suspect has since handed himself over to the police and is due to appear in court on Thursday.

On Friday, private security guards from KZN VIP were alerted to a house on fire in Stonebridge. When they arrived, they found smoke emanating from the house.

KZN VIP’s Glen Naidoo said his team managed to break a door down to gain access to the house.

Once the team was inside, they searched the house and found the body of Avina Singh under a duvet. Her throat had been slit.

Yesterday, a man known to Singh handed himself over to police at the Durban North police station. He was then transferred to the Phoenix police station, as the crime occurred in ­Phoenix.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that the police were investigating the incident.

Chandre Gould, of the Institute for Security Studies, said intimate partner violence was a crisis in South Africa.

“Research shows that as many as one in three women experience some form of abuse at the hands of intimate partners.

“Research also shows that children exposed to this violence are at high risk of being victims or perpetrators of intimate partner violence later in their own lives. This means that cycles of violence are passed from one generation to the next,” she said.

Gould said that to break this, society needs to make domestic violence socially unacceptable.

“We need to have accessible caring services for victims, and women, who decide to leave abusive relationships, need support and help,” she said.

KZN Social Development spokesperson Ncumisa Ndelu condemned the murder, saying that it was a tragedy.

However, Ndelu said it was time for men to seek the help they needed.

“Let us use this opportunity to call on men to say, when there are issues and they realise that they cannot handle it, to rather seek help. There are social workers in each ward and non-governmental organisations that offer free help,” she said.

Ndelu said the lives of Singh’s children had also been severely affected.

Attorney Theasen Pillay, who is representing the accused in the Singh case, said the man was co-operating with the police in the investigation.

He said the accused was due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

He said the firm knew the family from other matters and conveyed their condolences to the families.

THE MERCURY