Murdered Eastwood teen died a hero









Durban - A teenager who was killed after he allegedly came to the defense of a fellow pupil has been hailed as a hero. Grade 11 pupil, Hershall Fynn, was stabbed to death in a fight outside Eastwood Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday. A day earlier, it is believed that the 18-year-old had confronted another male pupil who had allegedly attacked a female pupil and stabbed her with a pair of scissors, Monday’s incident happened when Grade 12 pupils were taking part in “an annual tradition” at the school known as “bombing”. This entails pupils filling packets with eggs, dirt and sometimes faeces, and throwing them at students in lower grades.

Eastwood Secondary School governing body chairperson, Roy Ram, alleged that the perpetrator in the stabbing incident “got a message out to other boys who were not from the school, and told them to come to the school with a knife and a bushknife”.

Other pupils were also injured in Tuesday’s fracas outside the school and at least three pupils are in hospital.

Grade 11 pupil Hershall Fynn Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)





Hershall’s mother, Natalie Fynn, said her son was ambushed as he left school.

“A group of boys began assaulting him. He was stabbed and died at the scene. Youngsters from the road came to tell me that my son was stabbed. I ran up to the school, but he was already dead,” Fynn said.

She described her son as a talented young man who was respectful and kind. Fynn said Hershall loved soccer.

The youngest of six children, the others girls, Hershall had wanted to study law.

A mother of one of the injured pupils, Roxanne Gouws, said her son was stabbed below his heart.

“He’s still in a lot of pain but he is stable,” she said.

Addressing residents at a community hall in Eastwood, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu, lambasted pupils for taking part in the so-called tradition of bombing.

“Something like this has no place in our schools,” he said

He called on residents to work with the department to root out criminal activity.

“This heinous act has claimed a young life. It’s unfortunate that we have to say this, but we need to take this as a lesson. This must stop,” Mshengu said.

Msunduzi Municipality mayor, Mzi Thebolla, was present at the meeting and passed on his condolences to the Fynn family.

Mountain Rise SAPS is investigating a case of murder and attempted murder and no arrests have been made.

The Mercury