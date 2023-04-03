Murdered eThekwini Municipality intern laid to rest

Durban - Slain Luyanda Cele, who was an intern at the eThekwini Municipality’s Occupational Health and Safety Unit, was laid to rest on Friday in uMlazi. Cele’s mutilated body was found at South Beach near the Metro Lodge last month after she had been reported missing. The last time she was seen by her colleagues was when she was leaving her workplace.

The mayor of eThekwini Municipality, Mxolisi Kaunda, attended the funeral. Kaunda said it was important for him to attend and bid Cele farewell. He said Cele had been a valuable asset to the municipality. “We are very saddened and still shocked by the passing of our child. We lost someone who was an inspiration among her peers. We say go well, you have done your part although you were still young,” Kaunda said. He added that they wanted answers about what happened to her.

“We are not happy because the police have not yet arrested the people who did this to Luyanda. We have had many talks with the police, and we have asked for speedy investigations,” he said. Cele’s neighbour, Mbali Shabalala, said she had treated her as if she were her own child. She said when she heard the news she cried the whole night. “She was a well-behaved child, she did not cause trouble and she feared God. Luyanda was a very humble child, her passing cut deep. I still have questions as to why and how she died,” Shabalala said. Gugu Thusini said she worked closely with Cele and that Cele was diligent and hard working.

“She loved her work and she was smart. Luyanda used to even remind me to send my reports. She was very helpful. We lost a very important person,” she said. Cele’s uncle, Thulani Cele, said it had been difficult to cope with his niece’s death. He appealed to Kaunda for the municipality to strengthen security in the City, saying it had become dangerous.