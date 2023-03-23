Murdered eThekwini Municipality intern was a ‘kind, young woman with big dreams’

Durban - THE grieving family of the murdered Luyanda Cele has described the young woman as someone who was kind and did not cause trouble. Cele, 24, of uMlazi, started working as an intern at the eThekwini Municipality’s Occupational Health and Safety Unit last year.

Her mutilated body was found at South Beach near the Metro Lodge on Saturday. She had been reported missing on Friday after she was last seen leaving work. Her aunt, Lungile Cele, said the news of Cele’s murder had left her family devastated and shattered. She said Cele had big plans to build her family a house and buy her mother a car after she was permanently employed at the municipality. She said Luyanda also had plans to further her studies since graduating from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) in 2020.

“She was supposed to celebrate her birthday on May 24, and now she is gone. We do not know for now what happened exactly. Luyanda was a well behaved and respectful child,” the aunt said. Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the murder, calling it senseless and urging law enforcement to act swiftly in apprehending the perpetrators. He said Cele had a bright future ahead of her, but had been prevented from reaching her potential.

As the leader of eThekwini Municipality, I strongly condemn this senseless killing and I urge the police to ensure that the person who has committed such a heartless crime faces the full might of the law,” Kaunda said. KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza also condemned the murder, saying the deaths of women in the province were out of hand. “It is incumbent upon all of us to work together to create a safer and more equitable environment for women, where they can live their lives free of fear and violence.”