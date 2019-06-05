Rajivee Soni Picture: SHAN PILLAY, INLSA

Durban - Pietermaritzburg businessman and convicted murderer Rajivee Soni has lost his latest attempt to be released from prison on bail. His application for leave to appeal the court’s decision to deny him bail was turned down in the Durban High Court yesterday by Judge Jacqui Hendriques.

In April, Judge Hendriques granted Soni leave to appeal his string of convictions and effective 30-year jail term but denied his application for bail pending that appeal.

Not giving up on his fight for freedom, Soni applied for leave to appeal the bail decision, but Judge Hendriques said yesterday that Soni had failed to show reasonable prospects that another court would come to a different decision regarding his bid for bail.

In court papers, Soni said his reasons for being released on bail pending the Supreme Court of Appeal hearing “extend far beyond the grounds” to provide for the financial well-being of his children and to continue operating his business.

His reasons included the emotional well-being of his children, his duty as primary caregiver, his personal liberty and his health as he was presently incarcerated permanently in the prison hospital.

He said that the judge erred in considering his exceptional circumstances which included that he had no previous convictions, was a successful businessman, his mother relied heavily on him as she was in poor health, and that he had never defaulted on attending court proceedings since 2013.

He added that the judge was wrong when reasoning that the emotional impact of his incarceration on his daughter, Sonali, serves as “a strong impetus for the possibility of him absconding pending the finalisation of the appeal”.

“The opposite is true in that compelling evidence has been provided that (Soni) will never abandon Sonali and his emotional ties to her serve as an additional guarantee that he will honour his bail,” read the court papers.

However, State advocate Sandesh Sankar argued that Soni was “a man of means” and given the prospect of facing a long term of imprisonment could flee.

Sankar added that it would be more emotionally traumatic for his children to grant Soni bail pending the appeal and thereafter if he was unsuccessful on appeal, remove him again and place him in custody.

Soni was sentenced to an effective 30-year sentence for the 2013 murder of Pietermaritzburg doctor Bhavish Sewram.

Sewram, a father of two, was shot outside his surgery in Raisethorpe.

Soni believed that his wife Kerusha and Sewram were involved in a romantic relationship.

He enlisted the help of former policeman Brian Treasurer. Treasurer, who was serving a life sentence for the murder, died in prison.

Last year, the Pietermaritzburg High Court found Soni guilty on six charges including murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He began serving his prison sentence in October at the New Hanover Prison.

Soni’s appeal against his sentence and conviction is expected to be heard early next year.

THE MERCURY