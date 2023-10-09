Musa Zondi makes surprise return to IFP

Durban - Reverend Musa Zondi, who left the IFP in 2011 after claims that he was being targeted by assassins, has made a surprise return to his former political home when he was included in its national council (NC), its highest decision-making body in-between conferences. The party also announced on Friday that two of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s children have been co-opted to the party’s NC.

The IFP said its president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, expressed his “trust in the abilities, skills and experience of these members and believes that they will greatly contribute to taking forward the vision of the IFP and His Excellency Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi”. It said in a statement that Hlabisa “has exercised his prerogative as per the IFP constitution” in making the following appointments to the council: Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Buthelezi, Reverend Musa Zondi, Princess Sbuyiselwe Buthelezi and Mr Senzo Mfayela. The party said an extended NC would be held later this month and would bring together the entire membership of the council and include representatives of all party structures “to adopt the 2024 National and Provincial Election timeline”.

Zondi, the chairperson of the board of the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation, was once touted as a possible successor to then party president Buthelezi and was the secretary-general of the IFP, but in 2011 he announced that he would not stand for re-election at the party’s elective conference the following year. Zondi had been an IFP member for more than 30 years, serving as IFP Youth Brigade chairman, and as a member of the national executive committee and the national council. The party’s national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, in response to questions, said that Princess Sbuyiselwe Buthelezi had already been serving as an MP since January 2021.

Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said the IFP had made the correct decision to strengthen the NC ahead of the elections, but questions would be raised on why the changes were not made before the party’s founder had died. “Zondi is a seasoned leader and a veteran, but some will ask what new contribution he can make now. “I don’t think the inclusion of Zondi and Buthelezi’s two children will do the party any good,” Mngomezulu said.