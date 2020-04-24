Muslims prepare to fast under lockdown

Durban - Local Muslims preparing to begin Ramadaan have embraced the nationwide lockdown, saying it gives them more time to pray during the holy month. Ramadaan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. It commemorates the Qur’an first being revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. During the month, Muslims dry-fast from sunrise to sunset. AV Mohamed, the chairperson of the Grey Street Mosque (Juma Musjid), said: “This is an opportunity given by God for men to pray at home with their loved ones.

“In usual circumstances, it is only men who attend mosque for prayer, but this should be used as a time for family bonding while praying.”

Mohamed said Muslims should also take the opportunity to reflect while praying in a different environment.

“I believe that this time of prayer at home can create a stronger holy spirit among families.

“There is a lot of good that can come out of this, such as stronger faith among people.

“As responsible human beings, we need to abide by the laws and respect our fellow human beings.

“Social distancing will have a far greater impact on family bonding.”

UMhlanga resident Suhaifa Imam said the lockdown also offered Muslims an opportunity to observe the fast without distractions.

She said prayer within your own home with your family - men, women and children together - would strengthen the family bonds that some had lost through the years.

“This is a holy month of fasting and I think it is a blessing that Ramadaan is within this national lockdown.

“It allows Muslims to pray without any distractions like the stresses of work, school and normal daily life.”

Durban resident Mohammed Moola said the only stumbling block might be the restrictions citizens faced when going shopping.

“A lot of preparation goes into our fast, and with many of the stores closed we are limited to where we can shop.

“That might be the only stumbling block everyone will have to work around.

“For me, the most disappointing part is missing out on the atmosphere of being in the Musjid for Taraweeh (prayer).”

He added that apart from being unable to be in the Musjid, the lockdown had given him the opportunity to make it a more fruitful Ramadaan by praying at home with his family.

The Mercury