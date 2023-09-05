MUT collaborates with NGO to promote sport in uMlazi

Durban - Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) are collaborating with a local non-governmental organisation to revive sport in uMlazi, south of Durban. MUT said the University's Sports department and the Community Engagement and Development (CEAD) directorate were collaborating with the Inkonjane Youth Development in the venture.

The collaboration between the two organisations resulted in a tournament featuring 16 football and netball teams from 13 high schools that performed above 75% in their academic performance last year. Siyabulela Mkwalo, deputy director of MUT’s Sports department, said the collaboration sought to establish strategic partnerships with the broader community to enrich learning and research, prepare engaged citizens, and contribute to the public good. “The premise for this project is community engagement that values a culture of openness and access, creating value and improved quality of life, and collaboration with community stakeholders.”

Mkwalo said the games were played through two phases, the first phase launched on the July 28, followed by the main event on August 11. “The last eight teams in both sporting codes took part in the main event. The football final was won by Qhilika High School, who beat Igagasi High School by 3-0, at the University’s sport grounds. The inaugural winners received their trophy on August 29.” Mkwalo said the winners were also given adidas soccer jersey sets.

“This was added to another set of soccer jerseys that MUT donated to the school.The university donated soccer and netball sets to all the teams that took part in the tournament.” Mkwalo said Zwelethu High School became the inaugural winners of the netball final after beating Canaan College by 10 points to 4, and were given a trophy. Inkonjane Youth Development’s Vuma Mfeka, a football legend and former goalkeeper for AmaZulu and African Wanderers football club, said his organisation, approached the University’s Sport department to host a sports tournament.