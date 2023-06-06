MUT says the loss of murdered Electrical Engineering lecturer will be greatly felt

Durban - The executive management of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) visited the family of Electrical Engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika, who was murdered and dumped in Inanda. A search began after Dwarika was seen in CCTV footage being forced into his vehicle by three suspects while attending to repairs at his rental property in Sea Cow Lake in Durban.

The search ended when two suspects were arrested in connection with the Dwarika’s kidnapping, and his body was later discovered in the bushes near Mafuya Road in Inanda. This comes after MUT held a briefing appealing to members of the community who may have information about the incident to come forward and report the information to the police. Speaking to The Mercury on Tuesday, MUT spokesperson Bheki Hlophe said the visit to the family by the executive management was led by acting vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Marcus Ramogale, Dwarika’s colleagues from the Department of Electrical Engineering and some of his friends from MUT, including those who had retired.

“It was an emotional moment for the university executive, friends, and colleagues of Mr Dwarika. The family had just returned from the mortuary to identify him,” he said. Hlophe said the family received the university and managerial delegation with warmth. “This loss will be greatly felt by the university as it may not be that easy to get someone with Mr Dwarika’s experience and passion for educating young people,” he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said Sihle Mkhize, 25, and Siyabonga Maye, 35, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with Dwarika’s kidnapping and murder. “Mkhize and Maye are charged with kidnapping, murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.The matter was adjourned to June 13, 2023, for bail information,” she said. Following the arrest of the two suspects on Saturday, The Mercury reported that the police were searching for at least two more suspects, who are believed to have also been involved in his kidnapping and subsequent murder.