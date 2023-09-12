MUT to hold memorial service in tribute to founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Durban - Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) will pay tribute to its founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at a memorial service on Thursday. The Buthelezi family announced on Sunday that Buthelezi would be laid to rest on Friday.

Buthelezi is the founder of the 44-year-old institution, which has produced thousands of graduates. Professor Marcus Ramogale, acting vice-chancellor of the institution, said the memorial service would celebrate Buthelezi’s life. Ramogale said the Student Representative Council elections, which were set to be held on Thursday, would be postponed until after the September recess.

He added that the university senate would have a meeting to decide on the academic programme for this week as the university want to give students and staff time and space to mourn. A statement late on Monday confirmed that the academic programme would be suspended for Thursday and Friday to allow the staff and students to attend the memorial service and funeral for Buthelezi. Professor Lourens van Staden, MUT administrator, described Buthelezi as a visionary for establishing MUT 44 years ago.

He said MUT was a national asset. “It produces students who serve the economy of South Africa. It is a sad day, but his legacy is still with us.” Sandile Zungu, MUT chancellor and AmaZulu CEO, said that the institution was saddened about the passing of its founder. “We wish to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the family. As an institution we are also sending our condolences to the people of Inkatha Freedom Party, which he founded and led.