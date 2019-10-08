Myeni is expected to defend herself against attempts by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa) to declare her a “delinquent director”.
According to Outa’s legal team, Myeni called them to say she could not afford to travel to Pretoria for the case against her yesterday morning.
By that time, Outa’s team was already at the North Gauteng High Court for the long-awaited start to the case. A number of calls and messages to Myeni went unanswered yesterday.
The application to declare Myeni a delinquent director was launched on March 7, 2017 by Outa and Saapa. The trial date was set two years ago, and it was expected to take place until November 1.