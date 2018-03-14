Durban - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni says she is being “treated like a criminal”.

Myeni made the comments in a letter to the portfolio committee on public enterprises, which is holding an inquiry into state capture.

The committee had asked Myeni to appear to answer questions related to her alleged role in state capture activities.

However, Myeni said she was sick and therefore unable to attend.

She said in the letter that despite her alerting the inquiry about her sickness, she had not been treated with dignity.

“I feel I am discriminated against for reasons I would not comprehend. I feel I am treated like a criminal, which would thus be a violation of my own freedom. Is this done to all South African citizens; that if they are not well, they have no dignity?” Myeni asks.

Read: #EskomInquiry guns for Myeni and fugitives Duduzane, Gupta brothers

Zukiswa Rantho denied the claims. “I want to clarify this issue that this committee is not putting criminal charges against anyone. This is what we hear from Myeni. It is not us who will tell you ‘you have done this and you will be charged’,” said Rantho.

Members of the committee were also not happy that Myeni has not produced any medical certificate despite insisting she was sick.

The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu warned doctors not to issue fake medical certificates. He was supported by Steve Swart of the ACDP, who said they needed the medical certificate from Myeni.

“I would warn any medical practitioner, if there is anything concocted or not drafted in terms of their medical profession, we will investigate that,” said Swart.

Moss Tseli of the ANC said it was clear Myeni was not ready to co-operate with the committee after they gave her the benefit of the doubt.

Zukile Luyenge, another ANC MP, said the actions of Duduzane Zuma and Myeni were undermining Parliament. He said the work of the institution could not be brought to a halt because of the conduct of the two.

“It’s becoming clear she (Myeni) is not ready to co-operate with the committee. By looking at the letter it’s a declaration of war,” he said.

The committee resolved yesterday to summon Myeni, former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane and the Guptas to appear. The DA’s Natasha Mazzone said if they fail to respond to the summons the law will have to kick in and charges be brought against them.

The Guptas and Duduzane are believed to be out of the country. Gupta family lawyers wrote a scathing letter to the committee describing the inquiry as “showboating”, and Duduzane’s lawyers said they needed transcripts of the evidence.

The committee members said they wanted them to co-operate like other witnesses, including Gigaba, former minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown and former Eskom board members and executives, who testified at the inquiry.

The Mercury