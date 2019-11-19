Mystery as gran bludgeoned to death at home









Idah Ngcobo was bludgeoned to death at her home in Fairbreeze on Monday Picture: Bongani Mbatha AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) Durban - A sick and defenceless 63-year-old grandmother was bludgeoned to death in her home in Fairbreeze, Tongaat, yesterday. After receiving a call that a murder had occurred, police arrived on the scene to find the body of Idah Ngcobo on the floor with assault wounds to the head, and she was certified dead at the scene. Ngcobo’s 13-year-old and 2-year-old grandchildren were on the premises during the attack. Ngcobo had been recovering from a stroke when she was killed. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 13-year-old girl, who was found at the scene, was questioned and she alleged that while she was hanging clothes outside she heard her grandmother screaming for help. “She went to investigate and saw an unknown man attacking her grandmother with a hammer.

“She alleged that she tried to fight the man but he overpowered her, pushed her out and locked the door,” said Mbele.

Mbele said the girl left the premises to call for help but when she returned with her neighbours the man had already left.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said Ngcobo’s granddaughter came to her gate and screamed for her son.

She said she ran barefoot across the road because she thought Ngcobo had suffered another stroke.

“Gogo was lying on the floor and I was about to pick her up but I realised that her head was damaged,” said the neighbour. The neighbour said the incident took place after Ngcobo’s husband had left the house to go to the tuckshop.

The neighbour said that after attempting to get the contact details of Ngcobo’s children, she called the police.

“I can’t believe that someone could do something like this. It’s terrible what I have seen, it’s shocking that this happened to an old woman,” she said.

The neighbour said she felt sick over the incident as she had found the 2-year-old grandchild standing next to her grandmother as she lay dead on the floor.

The neighbour described Ngcobo as a very “sweet woman”.

According to the neighbour, nothing was stolen from the house, which contained valuable items.

She believes Ngcobo’s husband is still in shock and may not have come to terms with the fact that she is gone.

The deceased’s son James Ngcobo described his mother, who has four children and eight grandchildren, as a churchgoer, who was humble, hard working, down to earth and a people’s person.

The Mercury