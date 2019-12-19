Mystery of Msunduzi Municipality’s missing firearms









Msunduzi Municipality councillors have weighed in on the controversy of missing firearms by demanding that the beleaguered council institute an investigation into the saga. Durban - Msunduzi Municipality councillors have weighed in on the controversy of missing firearms by demanding that the beleaguered council institute an investigation into the saga. This comes after the municipality was informed by the SAPS that 20 guns were missing. Of the 20, only nine were reported as missing, and 11 were not reported, but could not be found in the municipality’s armoury. However, councillors who spoke to The Mercury said they were aware of only one gun being missing. “There are huge discrepancies. The report generated by the municipality says one gun is missing, but the one generated by the SAPS says 20 guns are missing and 11 are unaccounted for,” said ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand. “On Friday we called for an investigation to be conducted into the matter; it cannot be that there is such a difference between us and the SAPS on the same matter,” he said.

Some of the municipal guns were seized by the National Intervention Unit (NIU) in May this year and taken for ballistics testing.

This was to investigate whether they had been used in the commission of any crimes.

In a letter dated October 14 that was sent to the municipality, the NIU is demanding that the officials produce a record of the use and management of the guns.

The letter stated that the municipality must “submit a detailed affidavit from the current responsible person detailing the movement of every firearm from purchase to the date of this letter, 2019/10/14. The affidavit must stipulate the full details of the employees who booked out and in every firearm and the period the firearm was with the employee”.

The letter also directs the head of the municipality to appoint a new responsible person in writing, who has valid competency to possess a handgun/shotgun/rifle, and who undertakes at all times to maintain exclusive access to the keys inclusive of the parts of the safe that stores all municipal firearms.

The appointed person, said the letter, should have a reasonable understanding of the Firearms Control Act and all its regulations.

“The above factors are still subject to the finalisation of our investigation and the completion of ballistics on all the firearms of the Msunduzi Municipality.

“The purpose of this letter is to sensitise your office to be in readiness once the decision is resolved to hand over the firearms to the municipality,” said the letter.

Niemand said the municipality had complained to the police that it was finding it difficult to function without guns, as security officers were refusing to go to sites where there were possible confrontations with communities.

DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said the police had demanded details about the missing guns or they would take legal action.

“Because there are guns not accounted for, that has delayed the process of clearing and returning the guns that have been taken. The person in charge of guns in the city needs to provide an explanation, it cannot be that we have 11 guns unaccounted for.

“These are tools of the trade and the traffic unit has said they will not be working after 6pm since they have no guns,” he said.

IFP caucus leader Thinasonke Ntombela said it was difficult to relax knowing that municipal guns were missing and unaccounted for.

“We need to know where those guns are and what are they being used for.”

Msunduzi mayor Mzi Thebolla said he could not speak on the matter as it was a discussion held in-committee.

“Generally speaking, I will say that we support the investigation by other organs of state, and we will be doing our own investigation to determine whether it’s just those 20 guns that are missing or if there are more,” said Thebolla.

He said they were discussing with the SAPS to return the guns that had not been implicated in wrongdoing.

“At the moment, we are disarmed.”

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, the national police spokesperson, refused to comment, saying investigations such as this were very sensitive in nature and therefore could not be discussed in the public domain.

