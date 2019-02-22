One of the two baby vervet monkeys which were found covered in bitumen in Verulam on Wednesday. They are currently receiving treatment. Monkey Helpline

DURBAN - Two baby vervet monkeys were found injured and covered in bitumen on two separate premises in Brindhaven, Verulam, on Wednesday. The sticky black liquid, used for road surfacing and roofing, left the monkeys unable to move .

At this stage, authorities are uncertain if the monkeys, aged between four and five months, were deliberately covered in the substance or if they fell into it.

Tanya Fleischer, spokesperson for the SPCA's Durban and Coast branch, said they have had previous cases of animals falling into bitumen accidentally.

She said that if the bitumen was exposed then all free-roaming wild animals, like monkeys, birds and lizards, could get hurt.

“We would need proof that this is being done intentionally in order to build a case of cruelty. This would be in the form of eyewitness statements backed up with video or photographic evidence,” said Fleischer.

Carol Booth from Monkey Helpline said a vet had spent more than two hours trying to get the bitumen off.

She said the sticky substance was still all over their faces and would require more cleaning.

“We are just going to do it slowly, then give them a day or two and clean them again and repeat the process, and hopefully it will all come off,” said Booth.

She said they were concerned that the monkeys might have ingested the tar and damaged their lungs and eyes.

“We've had to put some special ointment in their eyes.

“Their response this morning was very positive when they saw the other 25 little vervet orphans. They immediately perked up, sat down next to them and ate their bread and milk,” Booth said.

She added it was illegal to hurt or terrorise an animal, according to the Animal Protection Act. “It's incredibly cruel and a very slow and painful way for a monkey to die. If someone has done this intentionally or is thinking of doing this, they must think carefully about it.”

She advised the public to call Monkey Helpline on 0826594711 or 0824115444 if they are experiencing issues with monkeys.

-THE MERCURY