Mzamo Billy enters the DA race for leadership in KwaZulu-Natal

Durban - DA councillor in eThekwini Mzamo Billy has confirmed that he will be among those who will contest for leadership positions when the party holds an election this year. The party is expected to hold a provincial congress in a few months.

Billy said: “Over the past weeks, I have had some very fruitful and sometimes difficult engagements with activists and other members of the DA about the state of our organisation and what this means for the future of our party. “It is during these engagements that many of the party members have constantly encouraged me to stand for the important position of DA KZN deputy leader in the upcoming KZN provincial congress. I am truly honoured and humbled by the trust that many of you continue to show in me. “Today, after careful consideration, I can confirm to you that, when I am officially nominated, I will be accepting nomination for this important position of DA KZN deputy leader,” he said.