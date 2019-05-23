Traffic on the N2. Picture supplied

DURBAN - Police used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse protesters who had closed the N2 on the South Coast yesterday. The highway has been closed to traffic since Monday.

By yesterday afternoon, the highway was still closed between Murchison and Bhoboyi.

The protesters, who are from Boboyi, are complaining about the state of D1014 road. They are demanding that the 50km road be rehabilitated and upgraded.

The provincial head of transport, Sibusiso Gumbi, went to the area yesterday to speak to the community but was unable to because of the protest.

“The head of transport arrived to address the community but while he was busy with another briefing, the community clashed with the police,” said Simon April, spokesperson at Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.

A community member said it was possible that the protest was a result of confusion. “The road had two parts needing attention. The first part is tar and that needs to be rehabilitated and the second part is gravel and that need to be upgraded.

“MEC for Transport, Mxolisi Kaunda, told community members that an amount of R59 million had been set aside. A team from the rehabilitation department arrived and they said they only had a budget of R28m and the community questioned where the rest of the money was,” he said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of malicious damage to property has been opened at SAPS Port Shepstone after the car window of a meter taxi was allegedly damaged by a stone thought to be thrown by one of a group of males.

“The road is still closed between Boboyi and Murchison area. Protesters placed rocks and other objects to obstruct the traffic,” Zwane said.

THE MERCURY