Traffic on the N2. Picture supplied

DURBAN - Schooling and health services have been disrupted in the areas of Boboyi and Murchison due to ongoing protest action that led to the closure of the N2. Residents of Boboyi, who have been protesting since Monday over their unhappiness at the state of the D1014 road in the area, have blocked the N2 between Boboyi and Murchison with rubble and burning debris for the past few days.

Yesterday, the provincial Education Department said Grade 12 pupils in the areas had been unable to write their midterm papers due to the protest.

The protest continued yesterday and warnings were issued for people to avoid the area.

The pupils were unable to write the Geography papers 1 and 2 scheduled for Wednesday. A Technology paper was written across the province yesterday, but fortunately, none of the schools in Ugu are taking the subject. But the department said the pupils could miss other papers if the protest did not end.

“The report that we have received is that pupils who were (due to write) the geography paper could not do so because the paper could not be delivered as the road was closed,” said Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

He said arrangements would be made to allow the pupils to write at a later stage.

A former principal of one of the affected schools said the situation was terrible, especially for the pupils.

“I am in the Gamalakhe area and can no longer access the Murchison or Boboyi area. That area has become an island - you cannot get in or out. It’s not just one school that is affected, there are many,” he said.

There are about three high schools and seven primary schools in the area.

The acting head of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, Dr Musa Gumede, said the protest had resulted in staff and residents being unable to access Murchison Hospital and several neighbouring clinics.

“Regrettably, this has affected both staff who need to get to work and patients who seek medical attention. Boboyi, Gcilima and Thembalesizwe clinics also cannot be accessed due to the road blockages.

“As a department, we would like to apologise to the public for these disruptions,” Gumede said.

