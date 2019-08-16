The driver continued to drive to safety even after his tyre was severely damaged when a rock was thrown at his vehicle.

Durban - A recent rock-throwing incident on the N2, in the vicinity of the Edwin Swales off-ramp to Queensburgh, has sparked fears that thugs were again preying on unsuspecting motorists. Community activist Visvin Reddy was on his way to his business in the Durban CBD on Wednesday night when his van was struck by a rock.

Reddy said he heard a loud bang and realised that his front tyre had been struck by a rock.

He said as he slowed down, he looked in his rear view mirror and saw four men approaching.

“I did not stop. I continued to drive until I reached the onramp to Sherwood. My wheel was badly damaged and I drove on the tyre rim,” he said.

Reddy said tow truck drivers in the vicinity came to his aid.

“They told me that there were a number of similar incidents where people were being targeted.

“When my van was struck, I realised that there were also boulders placed on the road,” he said.

He said he did not want to think of what could have happened if he had stopped to attend to his wheel.

Following a spate of rock-throwing incidents in various parts of the city, eThekwini Municipality launched a patrol project, which saw security deployed on bridges over highways.

However, because of the decrease in the number of incidents the municipality moved the patrollers to other parts of the city to work on other projects.

“It is most unfortunate that we cannot foresee which bridges these criminals will choose to strike at. However, the city will continue to do everything in its power to ensure that it continues to fight this scourge.

“We will look into the new reports and assign patrollers accordingly,” said spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad warned drivers to avoid travelling alone and always report suspicious activity on roads and bridges to police.

