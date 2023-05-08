N3 crash victim’s family grateful for donations, say she has a long recovery ahead of her

Durban - The family of Janine Francis, who survived the tragic N3 crash near Hilton in April, say they are grateful for the generous donations made to the trust fund set up for her recovery expenses. Francis survived the crash that claimed the life of her parents, Ralph and Michele, and her brother, Matthew, however she was severely injured and had to have both her legs amputated. She is still in hospital.

Silas Marimuthu, family spokesperson, said Francis was coping but faced a long road to recovery. “Janine is awake and speaking and she is aware of what happened. She is recovering well after her legs were amputated, but she remains in high care and is still under medication.” He explained that Francis had been trapped under the vehicle for five hours after the crash and suffered severe injuries. “It really is a miracle that she survived.”

Marimuthu added that the nursing staff and doctors of Grey’s Hospital had been incredible with the care that they had given to Francis. He said that they were grateful for all the contributions that they had received into the trust fund which was set up for her. “There have been so many generous donations that we have received. We really appreciate it all. There was an artist in Gauteng who had a raffle for a piece of art work and all the money that was raised was donated to the trust. We had a band called Men In Black that approached me to host a concert to raise funds for Janine. There was also a car show held in Chatsworth to raise funds for Janine. It’s really heart-warming to see people coming together to assist Janine.”

The trust fund details are: