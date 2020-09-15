N3, near De Hoek Toll Plaza, will be closed to traffic on Thursday

Durban - The N3 toll route near De Hoek Toll Plaza in the vicinity of Grootvlei will be closed intermittently on Thursday between 10am and 1pm.

According to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), the company managing the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg, this temporary closure is required by Eskom in order to dismantle and remove a decommissioned high-voltage transmission overhead powerline.

“Three phase conductors will be removed sequentially during this period. A 15-minute full road closure is required per phase conductor to move each one across the road," the N3TC said.

All traffic will be completely stopped during each of the 15-minute road closure periods, but will thereafter be allowed to flow for a 30-minute period until all three powerlines have been removed.

It is recommended that road users make advance provision for traffic disruptions and delays while the work is in progress on Thursday.