Durban - The N3 Van Reenen's Pass between Ladysmith and Harrismith remained closed for most of Monday following a massive blaze in the early hours of the morning.
According to Con Roux, commercial manager of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), the company manging the N3 Toll Route between Cedara and Heidelberg, there is extensive damage to the road surface in the region of the Pyramids Motel on Van Reenen’s Pass where the incident occurred.
"T he northbound section of the N3 Toll Route on Van Reenen’s Pass between Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal and Harrismith in the Free State remains closed while recovery teams are working around the clock to remove the debris and wreckages of five trucks which burnt out in the early hours of the morning. One lane in each direction, north and southbound, is open to traffic," he said.