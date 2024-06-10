N3 road closure between Balgowan and Nottingham Road

The N3 Toll concession said that the southbound carriageway of the N3 Toll Route will be temporarily closed on Wednesday between 10H00 and 12H00 due to maintenance work required at the Indezi River Bridge. N3 Toll concession said the road closure will be between Balgowan and Nottingham Road on the N3.

“The southbound carriageway of the N3 Toll Route will be temporarily closed while the maintenance work is being performed. Members of the public should note that should circumstances change, the works may be rescheduled to take place on 13 June 2024 between 10H00 and 12H00.” N3 Toll concession added that law enforcement officials, assisted by N3TC Route Services, will manage the temporary closure of the N3 Toll Route at the Nottingham Road Interchange. “All heavy motor vehicles travelling southbound, towards Durban, will be stacked on the N3 Toll Route at the closure point. Should the officials deem it safe, light motor vehicles may be diverted via the R103 at Nottingham Road and directed back onto the N3 Toll Route at Howick.”