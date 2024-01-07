N3 Toll concession said they have noted an increase in traffic over the weekend as holidaymakers make their way back home. Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), said that busy traffic conditions were experienced on the N3 Toll Route this week with highs of between 1 000 and 1 900 vehicles per hour travelling northbound (towards Gauteng). “Peak conditions are expected to continue over the weekend as more holidaymakers return home. Road users experienced the most traffic on Sunday, January, between 9 and 6pm.”

Dhoogra added that traffic authorities may implement safety precautions such as traffic calming measures at strategic locations along the route. “This time of year, many parts of the N3 Toll Route are prone to severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and often hail. Stay alert and informed of traffic and weather conditions along your planned route. “Allow extra travel time to patiently and carefully negotiate difficult situations, should they arise. Drive defensively, adhere to warning signs, keep your vehicle’s headlights switched on, maintain safe following distances, stay within the speed limit, and take preventative measures to avoid emergencies.” Dhoogra said that N3TC manages the N3 Toll Route, that is,. the 415km section of the N3 highway between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

“N3TC offers route, traffic, and scene management services in the event of emergencies or crashes, and roadside assistance to road users who may find themselves in distress on the N3 Toll Route. “We work closely with law enforcement agencies, road and traffic experts, as well as emergency services in the Road Incident Management System to help mitigate safety risks on the N3 Toll Route.” Dhoogra added that they wished everyone a safe and trouble-free journey on the N3 Toll Route. “Remember, great holidays only end when you have arrived safely back home.”