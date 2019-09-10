Natasha Conabeer

Durban - A week before Durban woman, Natasha Conabeer, was allegedly kidnapped, she told a close friend that she was being stalked. Conabeer died on Monday after she was dropped off outside her mother's house in Inanda on Sunday. She had been missing for almost three weeks. Zamambo Mkhize, who attended the same high school as Conabeer, said that she was devastated by her friend’s death.

Mkhize described Conabeer as loving, caring and always smiling.

“She was very bubbly and we used to call her Beyoncé, based on her personality. She was nice to everyone and had a lot of friends. She would make jokes all the time,” said Mkhize.

Mkhize added that Conabeer told her that someone had been stalking her since September last year.

“Just a week after she told me that she was worried about the person that has been stalking her, she went missing,” said Mkhize.

“The person or people who did this not only took her life, but also took away the only child that her mother has, and my close friend. I’m hurt about this whole thing,” said Mkhize.

Rosemary Conabeer, said: “My heart is so sore, she was my only child.”

Rosemary said she was not comfortable speaking about what happened to her daughter because “she is gone”.

“I don’t know what happened, I don’t know who was with her. Her friends are saying that they don’t know what happened,” she said.

On Monday, UKZN suspended its academic programme on all its campuses in support of the fight against gender-based violence.

“University management has taken this decision to show support and stand in solidarity with the nation as we express a zero-tolerance stance to gender-based violence in our society,” said Bodrick.

The academic programme will resumed on Tuesday.

DA Youth deputy chairperson, councillor Nomfundo Khubone, expressed outrage at Conabeer’s death.

“We’re calling on all youth formations, including NGOs and other stakeholders, to join us in finding a lasting solution to the killing and abuse of women by men in our society,” said Khubone.

DA Youth expressed their condolences to Conabeer’s family and friends.

“We’re still calling upon men to stand up and end the scourge. We’ll be visiting Natasha’s family to offer our condolences and support during this trying time,” said Khubone.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said an inquest docket had been opened while police awaited the outcome of the post-mortem.

The Mercury